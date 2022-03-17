Google introduces email draft template in Docs

Now you can draft emails in Google Docs and send them with a click.

“We’re making it easy to collaborate on an email draft in Docs with the new email draft template,” Google said in a blog post.

To insert an email template in Google Docs, go to Insert > Building Blocks > Email draft.

Users can add recipients using the @ menu without having to remember their email addresses, and collaborate on the message body using comments and suggestions.

When ready to send, they can click the button alongside the draft.

A Gmail compose window will then pop up, with email fields (subject, to, cc, bcc, and body) automatically populated, based on the email draft in the document.

They can click the ‘Send’ button in the window.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google Forms

Separately, the company announced the availability of Google Forms API (application programming interface), which provides “programmatic access for managing Google Forms and acting on responses — empowering developers to build powerful integrations on top of Forms.”

“For example, you can use the API to develop real-time dashboards or data visualisations; trigger business workflows incorporating project management, CRM, or LMS tools; or auto-generate forms from question banks or other data sets,” it explained in a blog post.

The API can be used for a variety of tasks such as creating and modifying forms or quizzes, retrieving form responses or quiz grades, reading form content and metadata, and receiving push notifications for form or quiz responses or form structure updates.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.