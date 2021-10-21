Google introduces Focus time entry in Google Calendar to help users set aside time for focus

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Google is introducing a new Focus time entry in Google Calendar to make it easier for users to block time out for focused individual work.
“We’re introducing a new Google Calendar entry type, Focus time, so you can block out and protect your time for heads-down individual work,” Google said in a blog post.
Similar to the Out of office event type, focus time will have a different appearance on users’ calendars. It includes the option to automatically decline conflicting events. Users can choose to assign a new colour to have their focus time have a different visibility from their events and other meetings.
“With the changes to our working environments in the past year, having more chats and meetings make it more difficult for people to carve out time for their core individual work. With the new focus time feature, we hope to make it easier to create dedicated time for thinking and core work,” the tech giant said.
Additionally, a user’s scheduled focus time will also be tracked in their Time Insights. There will be no admin control for this feature. This feature will be ‘On’ by default for end users.
It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.
It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline and as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
