Google introduces hashtag #AndroidHelp on Twitter for Android assistance

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Google on Tuesday introduced the hashtag #AndroidHelp on Twitter for Android users.
Users can tweet their queries using the hashtag and get assistance from Android support. Assistance will be provided by Android’s officialTwitter handle.
“Have questions related to your #Android? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp,” Android had tweeted from its official Twitter account.
Earlier, Android-users used to seek assistance through Android’s official Twitter account by sending direct messages to their handle.
Google has not specified the reason for launching the hashtag #AndroidHelp. It could perhaps be easier for Google to weed out spam messages if they’re posted on a public platform. Apart from this, users can also seek help from fellow users facing the same issues if all of these queries are listed on a public platform under the hashtag.
From Android updates, issues with navigation gesture to security, user responses had started pouring in on Android’s post.
“Can we get a notifications history feed so that we can review notifications we accidentally dismissed? The number of notifications I've missed because they've popped onto the screen as I'm swiping away something else is very high #AndroidHelp,” asked Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse).
Pricop Valentin-Cristian (@Valentin2797) asked, “Will the non-Pixel Android devices ever get dark mode for the Google App and Google Assistant? #AndroidHelp”
However, the #AndroidHelp only covers “general troubleshooting, accessibility, security, and other Android features not specific to any OEM,” according to aSlashgear report. Google had mentioned the fact in its post on Reddit about the hashtag but had failed to do so on Twitter.
“Announcing #AndroidHelp on Twitter: Today Google is announcing that you can get Android assistance on Twitter by tweeting your issue using the hashtag #AndroidHelp. Responses will come from the official @android Twitter handle. With the hashtag #AndroidHelp you can get assistance with: General troubleshooting, Identity and Authentication, Accessibility, Security and many other Android features,” the Reddit post by Android’s official Reddit account read.
So far, Android hasn’t answered most of the questions asked on its post using the hashtag.
Android’s Twitter followers, however, have been quick to respond to solving queries of fellow Android users on the post.
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...