Google introduces hashtag #AndroidHelp on Twitter for Android assistance

Google on Tuesday introduced the hashtag #AndroidHelp on Twitter for Android users.

Users can tweet their queries using the hashtag and get assistance from Android support. Assistance will be provided by Android’s officialTwitter handle.

“Have questions related to your #Android? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp,” Android had tweeted from its official Twitter account.

Have questions related to your #Android ? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp. — Android (@Android) January 27, 2020

Earlier, Android-users used to seek assistance through Android’s official Twitter account by sending direct messages to their handle.

Google has not specified the reason for launching the hashtag #AndroidHelp. It could perhaps be easier for Google to weed out spam messages if they’re posted on a public platform. Apart from this, users can also seek help from fellow users facing the same issues if all of these queries are listed on a public platform under the hashtag.

From Android updates, issues with navigation gesture to security, user responses had started pouring in on Android’s post.

“Can we get a notifications history feed so that we can review notifications we accidentally dismissed? The number of notifications I've missed because they've popped onto the screen as I'm swiping away something else is very high #AndroidHelp,” asked Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse).

Pricop Valentin-Cristian (@Valentin2797) asked, “Will the non-Pixel Android devices ever get dark mode for the Google App and Google Assistant? #AndroidHelp”

However, the #AndroidHelp only covers “general troubleshooting, accessibility, security, and other Android features not specific to any OEM,” according to aSlashgear report. Google had mentioned the fact in its post on Reddit about the hashtag but had failed to do so on Twitter.

“Announcing #AndroidHelp on Twitter: Today Google is announcing that you can get Android assistance on Twitter by tweeting your issue using the hashtag #AndroidHelp . Responses will come from the official @android Twitter handle. With the hashtag #AndroidHelp you can get assistance with: General troubleshooting, Identity and Authentication, Accessibility, Security and many other Android features,” the Reddit post by Android’s official Reddit account read.

So far, Android hasn’t answered most of the questions asked on its post using the hashtag.

Android’s Twitter followers, however, have been quick to respond to solving queries of fellow Android users on the post.