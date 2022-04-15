Google introduces intelligent corrections for formulas in Google Sheets

Whenever a user inserts a formula that Sheets detects may be improved, a box will appear with details of a suggested version

Google has announced a new intelligent corrections feature for formulas in Google Sheets.

“Last year, we launched formula suggestions in Sheets, which recommend formulas for specific cells based on the data you are analysing. Now, you can write formulas faster and with higher confidence with formula corrections,” Google said in a blog post.

“These intelligent, context-aware corrections help you improve and troubleshoot many different kinds of formulas,” it added. Some of these include VLOOKUP errors, missing cells in range input and locking ranges when applying formulas across cells.

Whenever a user inserts a formula that Sheets detects may be improved, a suggestion box will appear with details of a new version that can replace the current formula, including the ability to accept or reject it.

“For example, the above correction helps users when writing VLOOKUP functions, which only return values to the right of the matched cell. The correction suggests a combination of INDEX and MATCH functions to reverse the column order in the formula,” it explained.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

Separately, it also announced that Google Meet will now support SRTP in TLS on mobile to increase overall compatibility and help ensure a higher quality video meetings with Google Meet.

“In addition, Meet is introducing support to UDP port 3478 to deliver media (note that existing ports 19302–19309 deliver media as well),” it said.