Google introduces new features for live streams on Google Meet

Google is improving live streams for its video conferencing tool Google Meet with two new features.

It is introducing cross-domain live streams and captions for the platform.

With cross-domain live streams, Google Workspace admins will now be able to designate trusted Google Workspace domains for Google Meet live streams. Previously, only guests in an organisation could view a live stream.

“Once added, you can also invite users in those trusted domains to view live streams hosted by your organisation,” Google explained in a blog post.

Though admins can add any Workspace domain to the trusted domain list, the tech giant has recommended that they only add domains that they own (such as subsidiary companies or schools in their school district), as adding domains can potentially give access to livestreams to anyone who has an account in those trusted domains.

Live stream captions

Another new feature introduced is captions in live streams. With this, a user will have the option of enabling captions when starting a live stream.

At launch, captions for live streams will be available in English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Captions are already available for Google Meet video calls.

The features have been introduced to help improvise live streams which is leveraged by companies to deliver messages to large groups of people.

“Many companies have important meetings that require delivering a message to large groups of people, like a company-wide all-hands or onboarding training. With live streaming for Google Meet, up to 100,000 users (or 10,000 in some editions) can watch the meeting from the web or their mobile device,” Google said.

Cross-domain live streams will allow organisations to extend the viewership of the live streams not only to the guests within their organisation but also to guests in another trusted Workspace domains.

“Captions in live streams can help make meetings more accessible for deaf and hard-of-hearing users, and can help other users who have a preference for reading text rather than listening get more out of the meeting,” it further said.

The features will be available only for Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.