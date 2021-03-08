Google introduces new features for women entrepreneurs and homepreneurs

Google has introduced a range of new features across Search, maps and Google Pay (Gpay) for women entrepreneurs.

On Search and Maps, Google has introduced new features for women-led businesses.

“For many entrepreneurs, Search and Maps are their storefront. In order to make it easier for people to support women-led businesses, Google will enable search in English for “women-led” — “women-led restaurants,” “women-led clothing stores” and more — on Google Search and Maps,” Google said in a blog post.

The search results will be based on an opt-in feature on Google My Business. Women-led businesses can identify as such on their business profiles to enable this.

“This will not only enhance the online presence of hundreds of women-owned businesses but customers can easily extend their support by purchasing from them, leaving a great review, and sharing their Business Profile,” the tech giant said.

On its digital payments platform Google Pay, it has introduced Business Pages for homepreneurs.

“To empower homepreneurs, the vast majority of whom are women, Google Pay has announced the launch of Business Pages,” it said.

The Business Pages will enable homepreneurs who are running their businesses from their homes to create catalogues of their products and services and direct people to them through a unique URL.

“Interested buyers can chat with the homepreneur about their order and pay within the chat based interface on Google Pay,” it explained in the blog post.