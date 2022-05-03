Google introduces new table templates and dropdown chips in Google Docs 

Google is introducing two new enhancements for smart canvas for collaboration: dropdown chips and table templates in Google Docs.

Dropdown chips are meant to indicate the status of a document or various project milestones outlined in the document.

There are two default dropdown options as part of the feature. The Project Status option includes selections for “Not Started”, “Blocked”, “In Progress” and “Complete” while the Review Status option includes selections for “Not Started”, “In Progress”, “Under Review” and “Approved.”

Additionally, users can also create a dropdown chip with custom options and colours as per their requirement.

Users can insert a dropdown chip by selecting Insert > Dropdown. To insert a table template, select Insert > Table > Table templates.

It is also adding table templates, which allow users to “quickly insert building blocks for common workflows” such as a ‘Launch content tracker,’ ‘Project asset,’ ‘Review tracker,’ and ‘Product roadmap.’

“The columns within the template include a sample row of content to help guide you on how they can be used and customised,” Google explained.

“We hope these features help you to create highly customised and organised documents in Google Docs, making it easier to collaborate and drive your project forward,” it said in a blog post.

These features will be available by default.

It will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as for users with personal Google Accounts.