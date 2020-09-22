Google introduces new update to set Gmail as default email app on iOS 14

Google has introduced a new update on Gmail for iOS 14 that lets users set the app as the default email application on their devices.

The update leverages a new feature of iOS 14 that allows users to set third-party applications as default. This is part of the latest version 6.0.200825 of the Gmail app, which is available on the Apple App Store.

Google will display a prompt to Gmail users with instructions to let them set the app as default on their iOS 14 devices. They can also manually switch Gmail to default from the Settings Menu. To do this, users can visit Settings > Gmail > Default Mail App.

If a user has deleted the iOS Mail app, then Gmail or any other third-party email app will be set as the default mail app without any user action, News18 reported.

Microsoft had released a similar update for its Outlook Mail app for iOS 14. Google had also recently released a bunch of other updates for iOS 14, including an update for its search browser Chrome. Users can set Chrome as their default browser on their iOS 14 devices.

However, according to reports, Apple’s latest OS has a bug that sets Apple’s own browsers and email applications as default once a user restarts or resets the device.

It is not clear if it’s is a bug or an intended process. Apple is yet to comment or update users on the same, 9to5Google reported.