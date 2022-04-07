Google introduces Privacy Guide, a ‘step-by-step guided tour’ of Chrome privacy settings

Google is introducing a Privacy Guide feature for Chrome, a ‘step-by-step guided tour’ of a user’s Chrome privacy settings in a bid to make privacy and security controls easier to understand.

“Developed at the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC), Privacy Guide is a step-by-step guided tour of some existing privacy and security controls in Chrome — so you can make and manage the right selections for you in one spot,” Google said in a blog post.

“When you navigate through Privacy Guide, you’ll learn about the ‘Why’ behind each setting, and how it impacts your browsing experience, so you can easily understand what happens,” it said.

To begin with, Privacy Guide will include controls for cookies, history sync, safe browsing, and make searches and browsing better.

The tech giant may add more settings to the guide over time based on user feedback.

Users will soon see a new card for Privacy Guide in the “Privacy and security” tab in their Chrome settings. They can find the card by clicking the three dots on the top-right corner of their browser.

“And don’t worry if you don’t have time to take the whole tour at once. Your changes are saved along the way, so you can pick it back up whenever works best for you,” it further added.

Privacy Guide will start rolling out to Chrome desktop users who are on version 100 or above in the coming weeks.