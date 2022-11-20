Google has introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in Spaces, available in Premium Workspace, according to a TechCrunch report.

“When these summaries are available, a card with automatically generated summaries is shown as users enter Spaces with unread messages. The card includes a list of summaries for the different topics discussed in Spaces,” Google said in a blog.

“This feature is enabled by our state-of-the-art abstractive summarization model, Pegasus, which generates useful and concise summaries for chat conversations, and is currently available to selected premium Google Workspace business customers,” the company added.

The summary will appear at the top of the Chats within Spaces.

Users will be directed to the conversation by clicking on the summary of the Spaces Chats. Nevertheless, the ability does not seem to be available for Google Chat, TechCrunch added in the report.

