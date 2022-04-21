Google introduces two new extension badges for Chrome Web Store 

Google has announced two new extension badges for the Chrome Web Store to help users find better extensions. It has announced the Featured badge and the Established Publisher badge. Both badges are live on the Chrome Web Store.

“As our goal is to help users find great extensions, publishers cannot pay to receive either badge. They can, however, submit a request for their extension to be reviewed to receive the Featured badge in the one-stop support page (under My item → I want to nominate my extension…),” Google explained in a blog post.

The Featured badge will be assigned to extensions that follow the tech giant’s technical best practices and “meet a high standard of user experience and design.”

Chrome team members manually evaluate each extension before it receives the badge.

As Google further explained, special attention will be given to adherence of Chrome Web Store’s best practices guidelines, including “providing an enjoyable and intuitive experience, using the latest platform APIs and respecting the privacy of end-users,” while reviewing the extensions. Special attention will also be given if they have a store listing page that is “clear and helpful” for users, with quality images and a detailed description.

“The Established Publisher badge showcases publishers who have verified their identity and demonstrated compliance with the developer program policies,” it said.

Publishers will have to meet certain conditions to receive this badge. Their identity has been verified. The publisher will have to have established a “consistent positive track record” with Google services and compliance with the Developer Program Policy.