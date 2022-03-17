Google I/O 2022 scheduled for May 11 and 12 

Tech giant Google has announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will take place on May 11 and 12.

The online event will be broadcasted from Shoreline Amphitheater to a limited audience.

Google I/O will be "completely free and open to everyone virtually."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had shared on Twitter.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Google I/O 2021 event was virtual. In 2020, the event was canceled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Google Home app is getting a fresh update

The tech giant has also announced an update for the Google Home app. The Google Home application is getting a fresh design update with the upcoming 2.49 version that will enable users to control devices from a single screen. It is said to be similar to that of the device control panel on phones with Android 11+.

Google is hoping to make the app more user-friendly. According to the release information available on the App Store, the user would be able to quickly find what they are looking for, dim their compatible lights, modify music volume in a shot. Other updates include a tap to turn a device on or off, slide left or right to make adjustments, and a long press for more controls.

The update is expected to roll out over the next few weeks.

The last time Google Home received a major design change was in 2018.