Google is working on its version of location tag, similar to Apple’s AirTags trackers. According to developers Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman‘s exploration of the developer’s console of the Fast Pair feature, it now has a locator tag as a listed device, codenamed Grogu, Groguaudio or GR1.

Google is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag, codename "grogu" - report 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/8K6KO7tfzj — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

The tracker by Google will use Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. As per reports, UWB is a radio-based communication technology that can offer accurate location abilities. The tech giant has already integrated the technology into its latest Pixel phones such as the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google’s Nest team is working on the product, but that does not necessarily mean it will be a Nest product. The device will be presented with a small internal speaker for alerts and it will be introduced in different colour options. As per reports, Google’s Grogu tag could be announced as early as Google I/O 2023.

