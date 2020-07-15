Google, Jio to develop affordable 4G smartphone for India

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphone with optimisations to the Android operating system.
“Together we are excited to rethink, from the ground up, how millions of users in India can become owners of smartphones. This effort will unlock new opportunities, further power the vibrant ecosystem of applications and push innovation to drive growth for the new Indian economy,” Google said in a blogpost
“This partnership comes at an exciting but critical stage in India’s digitisation. It’s been amazing to see the changes in technology and network plans that have enabled more than half a billion Indians to get online,” it added.
Google on its own had earlier attempted to roll out an affordable smartphone through its Android One programme.
“We have sold over 100 million 4G feature phones till date. We believe we can design entry level 4G and 5G smartphones at a fraction of cost. Google and Jio are partnering to build an Android smartphone operating system for India,” Mukesh Ambani said adding that the target is make India “2g mukt”.
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...