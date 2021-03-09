Google launches Full Coverage feature for news in Search

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Google is introducing its Full Coverage feature for news in Search.
The tech giant had introduced the feature as part of Google News in 2018. The Full Coverage feature provides relevant links to all coverage related to a news story. It is now expanding the feature to Search.
“With just a tap, people can see top news, local headlines, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews and more on a developing news story. We’re now bringing Full Coverage to Search, making it easier for more people to explore all aspects of a story from a variety of perspectives,” Google said in a blog post.
When users search for information on a timely topic, they can see a carousel of articles at the top of their Search results highlighting relevant news.
Now for “big, developing news stories,” they can tap into a Full Coverage page after scrolling to the end of the top stories carousel or by selecting ‘More news on...’ right below the carousel, the tech giant explained.
This will take them to the News section on Search and display stories from multiple publications on the topic as shown in the blog post.
“With this launch, we’re introducing new technology that is able to detect long-running news stories that span many days, like the Super Bowl, to many weeks or months like the Covid-19 pandemic,” the tech giant said.
It organises the Full Coverage page to help users find top news along with additional content like explainers and local coverage.
Full Coverage in Search is currently available on mobile devices, beginning with English in the United States. It will be rolled out to more languages and locations in the coming months.
