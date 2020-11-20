Google launches Gmail, Drive and Fit widgets for iOS

Google has launched new Gmail, Google Drive and Google Fit widgets for iOS users.

Widgets are a new feature on iOS. Widgets help users personalise their iPhone and give them quick access to their preferred apps.

Google had recently launched widgets for Google Photos, YouTube Music, and Search.

It will now be adding widgets for Gmail, Drive and Fit with Calendar and Chrome widgets on the way.

The Gmail widget enables users to search their inbox, create a new message and check for unread messages at a glance. The Drive widget helps users search for files and access important files directly from the widget. The Google Fit widget displays Heart Points and Steps in Google Fit on the user’s iOS device.

Google will launch a Calendar widget in the coming weeks.

“Calendar will put your upcoming appointments on your home screen and give you quick access to your full calendar,” Google explained.

It will launch the Chrome widget next year.

“The Chrome widget will give you quick access to search, open a new tab or incognito tab, voice search and QR code scanning— and the smaller widget comes with a little prehistoric surprise,” Google explained.

The widget is currently available only for Chrome Beta users.

How to install?

Users can install the widget from the Home Screen iPhone or iPad. Locate the plus icon on the upper left corner when they press and hold on the home screen. From there, users can open the widget gallery, search for the particular widget and tap the widget. Users can swipe right/left to select the widget size and tap “Add Widget” to install the widget.