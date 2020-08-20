Google launches Kormo Jobs app in India

Google has announced the launch of its Kormo Jobs app in India to help people find entry-level jobs.

“We are bringing our Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help even more job seekers discover and apply for jobs across India with an additional gateway,” said Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, Google, in a blog post.

Jobs was originally piloted in Bangladesh followed by a launch in Indonesia, under the brand Kormo Jobs. In India, the tech giant had launched Jobs as a spot on Google Pay last year.

“Employers like Zomato and Dunzo have found the Jobs matching algorithm effective in finding candidates with the required skills, experience and location preferences, with over 2 million verified jobs posted on the platform,” it said.

CV in digital format

The Jobs Spot on Google Pay will now be rebranded to Kormo Jobs along with the launch of a separate Kormo Jobs Android app.

The Kormo Jobs app lets verified employers post job listings. It lets job seekers discover available jobs and apply directly through the app. They can also build and share their curriculum vitae (CV) in a digital format from the app. They can also upskill themselves and add new skills to their profile.

“We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so that its users can continue to benefit from its convenience,” Russell said.