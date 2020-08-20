Google launches Kormo Jobs app in India

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Google has announced the launch of its Kormo Jobs app in India to help people find entry-level jobs.
“We are bringing our Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help even more job seekers discover and apply for jobs across India with an additional gateway,” said Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, Google, in a blog post.
Jobs was originally piloted in Bangladesh followed by a launch in Indonesia, under the brand Kormo Jobs. In India, the tech giant had launched Jobs as a spot on Google Pay last year.
“Employers like Zomato and Dunzo have found the Jobs matching algorithm effective in finding candidates with the required skills, experience and location preferences, with over 2 million verified jobs posted on the platform,” it said.
The Jobs Spot on Google Pay will now be rebranded to Kormo Jobs along with the launch of a separate Kormo Jobs Android app.
The Kormo Jobs app lets verified employers post job listings. It lets job seekers discover available jobs and apply directly through the app. They can also build and share their curriculum vitae (CV) in a digital format from the app. They can also upskill themselves and add new skills to their profile.
“We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so that its users can continue to benefit from its convenience,” Russell said.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...