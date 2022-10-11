Google has launched ‘Google Play Points’ in India. Being rolled out later this week, Google Play Points is a global rewards program that helps users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use Google Play.

Users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions. The rewards program has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — that provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, which is based on the number of points they have collected.

Over the past years, Google Play Points has expanded to 28 countries and it says that more than 100 million people find value in the program. Users can redeem their points to use how they’d like to on the store.

Google said that it has also partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points for special in-app items. In India, it is partnering with over 30 participating titles that include games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return), Games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), and Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star).