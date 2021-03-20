Google launches short video platform for workspaces called ‘Threadit’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Google has launched a new tool called Threadit to help make remote work more efficient.
The tool is like TikTok for workspaces. It lets users share short video recordings to share their work and connect with your team.
It has been built by a team at Area 120, Google’s internal incubator.
Threadit is currently available to “anyone who wants to try it,” Google has said. It can be accessed from users’ browser or as a Chrome extension.
“To use Threadit, simply speak straight to the camera or share your screen; if you don’t like how it sounded, just hit record and try it again. Record as many short clips as you’d like, and Threadit will stitch them all together into one cohesive video message,” Google explained in a blog post.
“When you’re done, send it off to your team. Anyone can reply with their own video message when they’re ready — it’s all part of one conversation,” it added.
Users can start by creating a blank Threadit, add video messages, assigning a ‘topic’ to each message. They can also share their screen during the video. These messages can then be shared using a link.
Threadit can be accessed directly from a web browser or mobile device.
“If you get our Chrome extension, you can record yourself and anything on your screen at any time, even from within Gmail. Send a Threadit to anyone by simply sharing the link — no download necessary,” Google said.
