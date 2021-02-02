Google launches ‘Startup School’ in the Asia Pacific

Google has launched a new initiative ‘Startup School’ for start-up founders and their teams across the Asia Pacific. Startup School is a virtual programme which includes a series of free, hands-on virtual courses for start-up founders and their teams.

“We’ve provided training programmes for start-ups for years, but last year was the first time we went fully digital,” said Michael Kim, Head of Google for Startups, APAC in a blog post.

“With this new programme, we hope to arm start-ups to tackle the major issues of our region,” Kim added. Startup School will host one training per week for the next 12 weeks with the first one scheduled for Thursday.

“The interactive sessions will cover a range of topics, from digital marketing and product knowledge to business strategy,” said Kim. The programme will introduce start-ups to Google’s tools including Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Google Cloud, according to the description on Startup School’s website.

“Founders will learn how to use these tools to support their businesses and join training on digital marketing and business strategy led by Googlers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world,” the description added.