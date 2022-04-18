Google launches ‘Switch to Android’ app on iPhone

Google has released a new ‘Switch to Android’ app for iOS users, a report by AppleInsider indicated. The application will enable users to transfer data from iPhone wirelessly using the Android handset as a hotspot.

The application is said to be a counterpart to the ‘Move to iOS’ app introduced in 2015 to transfer data from an Android device to an iPhone.

The ‘Switch to Android’ app allows data transfer, including photos, videos, calendar events, and contacts stored locally. It also enables the transfer of data on iCloud directly to Google Drive, AppleInsider reported. The app lets users turn off iMessage to receive text messages on their Android phones. However, the app does not support the migration of user applications.

TechCrunch earlier reported that the application website has not yet been updated, and the company has not officially announced its launch. The report further said that the app does not appear on Google’s developer page on the App Store or in App Store search results.

Users having iOS 12 or later on their phone will be able to download ‘Switch to Android’ from the App Store, AppleInsider reported. It will ask for a series of permissions to use data stored on iPhone.