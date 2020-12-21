Google launches Travel Insights tool for the Indian industry

Packing batteries with more punch
Google on Monday announced the launch of its new insight tools for the travel industry in India.
Travel Insights with Google will provide “demand trends to sector participants” in India. This includes hotels, travel start-ups and booking agents, among other players in the industry.
The Travel Insights will also provide two kinds of time-specific trends based on user search data. The Destination Insights tool details the top sources of demand for a destination, and the destinations within countries that travellers are most interested in visiting.
The Hotel Insights tool is designed to better understand where the travel demand within their region comes from. It is meant to help properties of all sizes, especially small and independent hotels, with relevant advice and tips to make their businesses stand out online.
“For instance, in November, growth in search interest for domestic travel to cities such as Shirdi, Chandigarh, and Bagdogra was strong. In the same period, travellers in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat topped the searches for accommodation options,” explained Google.
The tool also provides detailed insights into travel demand for single geographies, split by air travel demand and demand for accommodation.
“During the same period, the tool shows that the top demand for outbound travel from India by air came for Male, Bangkok and Dubai, while the top growing cities by search interest were Male, Genoa and Boston,” it explained.
The website also hosts the Travel Analytics Center, which is available to Google’s commercial partners in the travel sector. It will enable these organisations to combine their own Google account data with broader Google demand data and insights. This is meant to help them better manage their operations and find opportunities to reach potential visitors.
“The pandemic has had a direct, immediate and continuing impact on the travel industry. But it is also one of the industries that has been at the forefront of digitisation,” Roma Datta Chobey, Director - Travel, Google India, said.
“Our Travel Insights with Google tool recognizes that, and amidst this volatility, provides players real-time, actionable analysis of travel intention and sentiment, domestically and from overseas, for better and more agile decision-making. We hope that the utility of this tool will also accelerate the digitisation of those in the industry that have been operating offline, as going online is now an essential requirement for recovery,” Chobey added.
