Google launches web version of its ‘Read Along’ app for kids

Google has released the web version of its Android language-learning app — Read Along— which was launched and released on Google Play Store in March 2019. By then, it was introduced as Bolo.

Read Along website is supported on browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge and will soon extend support to browsers like Safari. It has hundreds of illustrated stories. Once users set the preferred language and select a story, they can start reading them using the device’s microphone. The stories are available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Spanish, and Portuguese, The Verge reported.

Google’s Read Along

Set preferred language

According to The Verge, words read by users are highlighted in blue and mispronounced are underlined in red. When users click the underlined word, the virtual assistant, Diya will pronounce it.

Google has added new stories to Read Along’s collection, which will be accessible in both web and Android versions later this year. It includes content from children’s video creators USP Studios, ChuChu TV, and education company, Kutuki.

Read Along Android app has been used by more than 30 million kids since its launch, according to The Verge report.