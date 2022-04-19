Google Lens revamped with multi-search option on Chrome desktop

Google has introduced a multi-search option in Google Lens for Chrome on desktop. With the update, Google brings three buttons — search, translate, and text — that appear at the bottom of an image.

Search is the default reverse image finder. The text tool will allow users to copy, translate, search and listen to any text. The translate tool has the same interface as the mobile version, with translations overlaid on the image. Users can also open the identified content on Google Translate web for a better experience.

These features have been long available on Lens for the mobile version of Chrome. According to 9to5Google, new capabilities include quicker access to optical character recognition (OCR) in the browser.

Lastly, Google Lens now lets users ‘find image source’ by uploading pictures to Google Images. According to a 9to5Google report, the updates are available on Chrome (100) for Mac, Windows, and Chrome OS devices.