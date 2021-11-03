Google makes adding citations easier in Google Docs

Google has added new features to make adding citations easier in Google Docs

In Google Docs, users can add sources and in-text citations to their documents when they need to quote sources. They can also create a bibliography to include works cited or used for research.

It has now made adding citations easier with new search and automated entry function.

When adding citations in Google Docs, users can now search for books and online sources, then automatically populate some attributes for those sources.

“Citations are an important aspect of many types of documents. This new search and automatic addition function makes it quicker and easier to add citations,” Google said in a blog post.

“By automating part of the source creation process, and ensuring correct formatting, we hope to save you time and reduce manual errors while managing citations,” it added.

There is no admin control for this feature. For end users, this feature will be available automatically. In every document, users can find the feature using the Tools > Citations menu item.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers,G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

The gradual rollout of the feature has begun for Rapid Release domains. For Scheduled Release domains, the full rollout of the feature will begin on November 29, 2021.