Google Maps for Android lets users select an app language

Google Maps for Android has introduced a new feature that allows users to set a specific language for the app which can be different from their overall device settings.
As reported by 9to5Google, users can select a different language for Google Maps. For instance, even if their phone’s language settings are in English, they can pick Hindi language for the app.
First announced for India last month, the feature is now available for users globally, as per the report. Users can access the feature from the Settings menu from the top right corner of the app.
“This will allow anyone to search for places, get directions and navigation, and interact with the Map in their preferred local language,” Google said, as quoted by the report.
Users can select from a list of “Suggested” language options from the App Language option within Settings. This is followed by a list of “All” languages follows.
The feature offers 79 languages in total. Once selected, the app will restart while the language pick is quickly downloaded in the background. After this, all feature within the app, from the bottom bar to Settings will be available in the selected language.
The feature is being rolled out for Google Maps through a server-side update for recent versions of the app.
