Google is working on a feature for its Maps on Andriod to enable users plan trips with their EVs. A 9to5Google report said that Google Maps version 11.65 revealed the functionality enabling users to plan their trips based on the availability of EV charging stations.

Some of the messages include: ‘By the time you get there, your battery will be low’, ‘Charging stop needed to reach destination’, ‘Trip too long to auto-add charging stops. Add stops after you start’, ‘No internet. Can’t load charging stops’ and ‘There aren’t enough compatible charging stations to get to your destination’.

As per reports, the feature is available with select EVs in select countries. Google first introduced the feature in Maps on Android Automotive back in 2021. When a destination is entered with two or more recharge shops, algorithms in Maps will search and filter the routes. “For shorter trips where only one charge is needed, you can select a charging station that best fits your needs from a list of recharge points in Google Maps,” the company said.

