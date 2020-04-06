Google maps partners with government, highlights public food, night shelters across 31 Indian cities

Working with pride, not prejudice
Google maps will now display public food shelters and public night shelters to users across 31 cities in India.
“Public Food Shelters and Public Night Shelters can now be found on Google Maps, for 31 cities (more Shelters, Cities being added). Search on Google or Google Maps for "Food Shelter Near Me" or "Night Shelter Near Me" to find the closest shelter,” the centre tweeted from its citizen engagement platform MyGov’s account.
The feature was built by Google India in association with the government and the smart cities team. The feature is meant to help users locate shelters assisting labourers and workers stranded amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, with food and shelter.
The search giant has introduced multiple features to assist citizens and authorities for assistance during COVID-19.
Last week, the Delhi government had announced that it will provide free lunch and dinner to people who do not have access to food during the lockdown. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released a similar custom Google map highlighting relief centres and night shelters in the capital city.
“Help anyone who is hungry and cannot buy food. Delhi Govt is providing free food to all the needy people. Share widely and help us in fighting hunger. Updated map with 500+ #DelhiHungerReliefCentres Lunch : 12-3 PM everyday Dinner: 6-9 PM everyday,” AAP had tweeted from its official account.
As people across the globe are mandated to stay home amid a lockdown to “flatten the curve” during the pandemic, Google maps last week introduced shortcuts to restaurants offering takeout and delivery.
The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google which reported that Google Maps had highlighted shortcut buttons within its mobile app dubbed “Takeout” and “Delivery” which work similarly to Google Maps shortcuts for restaurants, gas stations, coffee shops, and other locations.
Furthermore, Google on Friday also released its COVID-19 Community Mobility report to provide insights into how the pandemic has cut down on foot traffic to retail stores, transit centres and public parks in over 130 countries.
The search giant had used location data gathered from smartphones to provide these insights. The data is based on Google Maps users’ location history, which by default, is turned off on their phones.
It had released the report to help public health officials understand how people’s movements have changed owing to COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 1 million people across the globe.
