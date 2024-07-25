In a bid to make its maps more user-friendly, Google has launched new features for narrow roads and flyover guidance in India.

Google is introducing a new feature for Google Maps users in India, designed to reduce the use of narrow roads when driving four-wheelers.

It starts with estimating road widths, which is complex, given India’s vast and diverse road network. To address this, the company has developed an AI model specifically for Indian roads that incorporates multiple signals – satellite imagery, Street View, and other information, including road types, distance between buildings, paved sections, etc, to estimate road widths at scale.

Using these road width estimates, Google has fine-tuned existing AI routing algorithms to help four-wheelers avoid narrow roads wherever possible, without significantly impacting the travel time or distance. This means four-wheeler drivers can enjoy a less stressful driving experience, and it also benefits bikers, pedestrians, and other commuters, who can now use these narrow roads more safely and confidently.

Sometimes, taking a narrow road is unavoidable, especially if it is the only optimal way to get to a destination. Hence, Google is adding clear callouts in Maps Directions and Navigation screens to alert users to narrow sections on the route, so that they can proceed cautiously or choose an alternative route.

Google will roll out this feature on Android devices this week in eight cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. The company would bring this to iOS and more cities soon.

Navigate flyovers with confidence

Many cities across India have flyovers. When one is in an unfamiliar part of the city, it could be a challenge figuring out whether the route requires to take a flyover or stay on the service road. That’s why Google is introducing a new feature on Google Maps to call out flyovers along recommended routes. This feature helps users anticipate upcoming flyovers and prepare ahead of time to get onto the flyover.

Starting this week, users will see these flyover callouts in 40 cities for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation on Android apps and Android Auto. iOS and CarPlay support will be added soon.

Narrow Roads and Flyover features have been pioneered in India, and are tailored to the unique navigation needs of our users here. The company will soon make these features available to developers through the Google Maps Platform Routes API. This means developers can seamlessly integrate narrow road and flyover callouts into their own apps and services, creating even better location-based experiences for their users in India.

Supporting EV journeys with local partners

Google wants to ensure EV drivers have the tools they need to confidently hit the road. The company is introducing helpful information about EV charging stations on both Google Maps and Google Search in India.

To achieve this, Google is collaborating with leading EV charging providers in India – ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq – to add authoritative information on over 8,000 charging stations, representing a significant portion of the available charging stations in India.

Now, users can easily find detailed information, including plug types (including those for two-wheelers) and real-time availability. Users can even filter by specific charger type and check if the station is open before they head over.

This marks the first time Google is launching EV charging stations for two-wheelers on Google Maps, and India is the first country to get this feature.

Miriam Daniel, VP & GM, Google Maps said, “Our quest to build a better Maps experience is never ending, and India presents many amazing opportunities to bring the best of our AI and geospatial technologies to address complex real-world challenges. Many of these solutions are being pioneered in India, for India.”

