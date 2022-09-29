Google announced new updates to its Maps app at the Search On 2022 event. The upcoming features include immersive view, neighbourhood vibe and search with live view. In addition, the tech giant has launched over 250 photorealistic aerial views of global landmarks. In June, Google added 100 aerial views of global landmarks to Maps.

Google Maps: Landmark Aerial Views

Immersive view

Google first hinted about the feature at its IO event in May. Immersive View on Google Maps will let users experience the multi-dimensional view of an area with a combination of computer vision and AI technology, offering street view and aerial imagery. It will alert the users with traffic, weather and other information. The feature is launching in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo in the coming months on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant will expand this feature to other cities in future.

According to Google, users can get information about parking lots and entrances, and also glide down to the street level to see if cafes and restaurants nearby are crowded.

Search with Live View

The new search with live view on Google Maps will let users find essential places, including shops and ATMs. The feature overlays arrows and directions through the camera’s viewfinder. Google will launch the ability in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo in the coming months on Android and iOS.

Google Maps Live View

Neighbourhood View

Google Maps allows users to experience the vibe of the surrounding area through photos, videos and reviews with the neighbourhood vibe feature. Unlike other features, Google is planning to roll out this feature globally to all Android and iOS users in the coming months.

Google Maps: Neighbourhood View