Google Maps to support EVs and hybrid cars save energy

Google Maps is working on a feature explicitly for electric and hybrid vehicles. The application will soon have a new navigation capability providing energy-efficient routes for EVs and hybrid cars.

The latest beta update to Google Maps — version 11.39 — as per reports, can specify the engine type of the vehicle with other options, including gas, diesel and electric. The data will be used to provide the best navigation route that saves energy and fuel.

According to Android Police, Google Maps has introduced a new look to the shared location pin. The refined pin-icon displays the contact’s profile photo without a white border. It is said to improve the visibility of the sender’s profile photo and makes the feature consistent with Maps’ overall aesthetics.

Google Maps already provides fuel-efficient routes based on variables, including traffic congestion. In the previous year, the tech giant included the ability to locate e-vehicles charging stations. The application recently added the ability to display estimated toll charges for nearly 2,000 toll roads in select countries.