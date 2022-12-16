Google announced the support of Matter update to Nest and Android devices in the last stage of the feature roll out, as per a blog by the company. Matter support, gives quicker access to connect or ‘Fast Pair’ to Nest and Android products.

Google brought Matter support in November 2022, and the roll out phase went through December. Matter support aims to develop a smart home market — allowing products from Apple, Google, or other manufacturers to easily pair with devices, even if the devices are outside their ecosystem.

Google product lineups that havealready got the Matter support are Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st Gen), Nest Hub (2nd Gen), Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wi-Fi Pro.

As per reports, Google is planning to bring Matter support to its iOS apps in 2023. At present, only Android users are lucky enough to pair Matter devices with Home setup. Google is also planning to get Matter working with partners such as Eve, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and Meross.