Google may soon bring Dark Mode to Chrome OS: Report

Google’s Chrome OS may soon get support for Dark Mode, according to reports.

The feature was spotted by Android Central on the experimental Chrome OS Canary channel.

Canary is an experiment Chrome OS path which receives daily updates of features before Google tests them with a wider audience, as per a report by the Verge. Canary can be tested by switching to the developer mode on Chromebook.

The system-wide feature is currently under development. However, users can still try the feature by using on Chromebooks through the Flags menu, according to Android Central.

Details about a stable release of the feature are yet to be determined. Currently, the feature on the channel can be “unstable” as various bugs are yet to be resolved, as per the report.

The tech giant had recently announced Dark Mode support for its Smart Displays.

Google has also enabled the Dark Mode for various apps including the Google app, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Fit.