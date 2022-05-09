Google may soon launch Pixel Buds Pro

Google is reportedly planning to launch Pixel Buds Pro to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro.

Tech analyst Jon Prosser tweeted that the wireless Pixel Buds Pro will launch in four colours: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog. The tweet has come to public forum ahead of Google I/O 2022 event.

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜



Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

Google has not disclosed details of the earbuds. The device will feature active noise cancellation support. According to a MacRumors report, Pixel Buds Pro will feature an in-built Google Assistant with features including adaptive sound, which adjusts volume based on the surroundings and touch controls.

Google is also expected to launch its Pixel 6a smartphone and its first smartwatch Google Pixel Watch. According to BGR.in, the Google Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch OLED display. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup. The device will have a USB Type-C port, a speaker and a microphone jack.

The Pixel Watch will reportedly have a cellular connectivity option, a circular dial, and deeper integration with Fitbit. Google may also officially release Android 13 at the I/O 2022 developer event. BGR.in reported that Google recently released the second developer preview of its Android 13 operating system.