Google may soon let you compare apps on Play Store

Google is experimenting with a feature that lets users compare different apps on the Googe Play Store, according to a report by Android Police.

Android Police has spotted a new ‘Compare Apps’ section that Google is working on for its Play Store. The feature provides direct comparison between similar apps to let users decide which app best fits their needs.

Also read: Google introduces Workspace add-ons for Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Currently, the feature is being tested for a few popular media players only. The comparison section shows up at the bottom of an individual app listing. The tech giant shows comparison between the apps based on points such as ease of use and features such as offline playback and casting, the report said.

The feature is not available for now as Google is still experimenting with it. It was spotted on version 22.4.28 of the Play Store, the report said.

If available, it would be a handy feature for users to compare and decide the app that they would like to download without having to install and use different apps first.