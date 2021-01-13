Google Meet adds new troubleshoot and help option to the menu

Google has introduced a new troubleshoot and help menu in Google Meet to help users track network issues and real-time performance stats.

“We’ve added tools in Google Meet that make it easier for end-users to understand how their local desktop and network environments affect meeting quality,” Google said in a blog post.

Users can now access the new feature during a call by going to the three-dot menu and selecting “Troubleshooting and Help.”

The option will provide details such as CPU load and network stability over time. It will also show highlighted time segments when the local environment likely affects the call quality and will suggest actions to help improve call performance.

Apart from this, users can also get real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on network and processing load and tips for performing common tasks, such as presenting content and recording meetings.

“Meet shares processing power and network connections with all other applications and browser tabs running on a computer. When the system is overusing its processing power or suffering from a bad network connection, Meet will try to adjust and maintain performance while consuming less resources. Some of those adjustments are less visible, but if resource shortages are severe or persistent, users may notice blurry video, stuttering audio, or other issues,” explained Google.

“With this launch, we’re providing more visibility into how the system is performing. We hope this will help diagnose and alleviate any noticeable performance issues if they occur,” it added.

The feature will be available by default to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.