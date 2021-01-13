Google Meet adds new troubleshoot and help option to the menu

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google has introduced a new troubleshoot and help menu in Google Meet to help users track network issues and real-time performance stats.
“We’ve added tools in Google Meet that make it easier for end-users to understand how their local desktop and network environments affect meeting quality,” Google said in a blog post.
Users can now access the new feature during a call by going to the three-dot menu and selecting “Troubleshooting and Help.”
The option will provide details such as CPU load and network stability over time. It will also show highlighted time segments when the local environment likely affects the call quality and will suggest actions to help improve call performance.
Apart from this, users can also get real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on network and processing load and tips for performing common tasks, such as presenting content and recording meetings.
“Meet shares processing power and network connections with all other applications and browser tabs running on a computer. When the system is overusing its processing power or suffering from a bad network connection, Meet will try to adjust and maintain performance while consuming less resources. Some of those adjustments are less visible, but if resource shortages are severe or persistent, users may notice blurry video, stuttering audio, or other issues,” explained Google.
“With this launch, we’re providing more visibility into how the system is performing. We hope this will help diagnose and alleviate any noticeable performance issues if they occur,” it added.
The feature will be available by default to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...