Google Meet allows users to live stream meetings on YouTube

Google is making it easy for users to present information to a larger audience than their organisation. It has announced a feature to its video conferencing platform, Google Meet. The feature will let users live stream meetings directly on YouTube. The Google Workspace admins will have to enable live streaming for their business accounts.

According to Google, the ability will allow viewers to pause, rewind and revisit a presentation at a later date.

Here is how to enable the feature

Users will have to request and get their YouTube Channel approved to live stream a Meet, the tech giant said in its blog post. The approval can take up to 24 hours.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Google Workspace Individual users and Google One Premium members in select countries.

It does not extend to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Here is how to live stream a Google Meet on YouTube

Live stream Google Meet events via YouTube

Step 1: To initiate a live stream, you will have to navigate to the Activities panel and select Live Streaming.

Step 2: On the Event Info panel, select an event or create a new event.

Step 3: Enter the event details, including the event title and the privacy level and then click Start Streaming. The live stream link can be copied and shared across platforms.

Step 4: To end the live stream, click Stop Streaming.