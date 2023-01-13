Google is rolling out emoji reactions for Meet, allowing participants to send out reactions to colleagues while on calls. According to The Verge report, the reactions will float up the left side of the screen and will burst if multiple people use the same ones.

Users will also be able to view which participants reacted via the small emoji badges. To start, the tech giant is introducing the heart, thumbs-up, party popper, clap, joy, astonished, thinking, cry, and thumbs-down emoji. The feature is available on Google Meet web, iOS devices and Meet hardware devices. It is expected to extend to Android devices in the coming weeks.

In addition, Google is also introducing 360-degree backgrounds on the Meet mobile app that moves as you rotate the camera. The feature is launching on both Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks. At first, it will have a beach-themed background.

The tech giant will also remind users to move to Duo-integrated version of Meet.

