Google Meet merges with Duo on Android and iOS: Report

Google is merging its Duo and Meet apps for Android and iOS users. The tech giant announced its plan to bring Google Meet features into the Duo app in June this year.

Google last month pushed features from the Meet app to users who have already installed Duo, according to The Verge. The tech giant is bringing a change to the Duo logo on Android and iOS. It will feature a new ‘Meet’ logo.

Now, users need a Google account to access Duo features, unlike just a mobile number in the earlier times. On the web front, TechCrunch reported that it would take a few months for Duo web to redirect to Meet, but the new branding for the web is already out.

By September, the update to Google Duo will reach all users with video calling and meeting features. Users of the present Google Meet (original) can continue to use the application, which will soon disappear. However, Google will inform users when they should migrate to the new experience, TechCrunch said in its report.