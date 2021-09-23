Google Meet to roll out ‘mute all’ feature to mobile platforms

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Google is rolling out the ‘mute all’ feature for Google Meet hosts and co-hosts on mobile.
Earlier this year, the tech giant had announced the ability for meeting hosts to mute everyone all at once in Google Meet on desktops/laptop devices. It is now rolling out the feature to Meet on mobile, starting with iOS with availability for Android coming in later in 2021.
“This change gives the host more control by helping them prevent or stop disruptions coming from unmuted users,” Google said in a blog post.
Meeting hosts and co-hosts are the only users in a meeting who can use the “mute all” feature.
“Once all participants are muted, the hosts and co-hosts cannot unmute them. However, users will be able to unmute themselves as needed. Please note: Users joining meetings using Pexip devices will not be muted,” it further explained.
The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers along with Google Workspace Individual customers and users with personal Google Accounts.
Separately, it is also adding an option to make it easier for users to chat with meeting attendees directly from Google Calendar.
Users will see a chat icon next to the guest list within the Calendar event on web or mobile. They can then select this icon to create a group chat containing all event participants. However, this will only apply to participants within a user’s organisation; external attendees will not be included in the chat group.
This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
