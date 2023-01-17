Google has introduced a new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in the Meet app to display their speaker notes within the call.

This comes after the tech giant rolled out emoji reactions for Meet, allowing participants to send out reactions to colleagues while on calls and a 360-degree background on the Meet mobile app that moves as users rotate the camera.

To access the feature, users have to click on the button from the controls to display their speaker notes within calls, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post. The feature does not have admin control and is not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Also read: Google Meet launches emoji reactions, 360-degree background

Google, in October, introduced the ability to present Google Slides directly in Google Meet for users to engage with their audience on screen alongside a presentation.

“This updated experience can help you present with greater confidence and ultimately make digital interactions feel more like when you’re physically together,” the company said.

Also read: Amazon Prime Lite launch likely in India