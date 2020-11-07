Google might add premium editing features for Google Photos: Report

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
Google might be planning to add premium editing features to Google Photos which will be available for Google One members, according to reports.
According to a report by XDA Developers which analysed the code for Google Photos v5.18, Google is likely to “upsell” certain premium editing tools to users.
The code contains certain strings that indicated that Google is considering adding new prompts that will alert users of the new premium editing features and access them using a Google One membership.
Some examples of these prompts as quoted by the report include,: “As a Google One member, you get access to extra editing features,” “Get extra editing features with a Google One membership,” “Unlock this feature and more with a Google One membership,” and “Unlock more editing features and (storage amount) of storage with a Google One membership.”
Google has likely started to test these features. Some users have pointed out that they were able to see the “Color Pop” editing feature behind a paywall on photos which can be unlocked by Google One members.
Google, in a statement to The Verge, said that the feature is not behind a paywall. It is offering a new version of the feature for members which can be used on more photos than before. The standard version of the feature is available for all users, it said.
“As a part of an ongoing rollout that began earlier this year, Google One members can apply the feature to even more photos of people, including those without depth information,” Google said as quoted by the report.
More details about premium editing features are yet to be provided. Google One membership in India begins at ₹130 a month. The most expensive Google One plan will cost users ₹650 a month or ₹6500 a year if paid annually.
