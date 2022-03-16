Google moves Google Domains out of beta

Google is moving its domain registration service — Google Domains — out of beta, it has announced.

After over seven years in beta, the service will be made generally available in 26 countries.

“We launched Google Domains in beta in 2015 to be the easiest place to find, buy and manage a domain. Since then, millions of customers have trusted us with their online home, and we’ve added more tools and features to bring Google’s ease of use, reliability and value to finding and using a domain name,” Google said in a blog post.

Users can choose from more than 300 domain endings available with Google Domains and have access to “high performance DNS”.

“Turn people who find you on Google Search and Maps into new customers with a free Business Profile and add custom email and collaboration tools with Workspace,” it said.

Users will need to create a website even if they register with Google Domains. Google suggested that they can do so for free using Google Sites or with “premium partners” like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly and Bluehost.

They can also access integrations with tools like Google Ads and Search Console and features like two step verification and one-click DNSSEC.

As it moves out of beta, from now until April 15, the tech giant is offering new and returning users 20 per cent off any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains using the code DOMAINS20, it said.