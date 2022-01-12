Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation available in India

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is available in India starting today, January 12, the tech giant has announced.

The device is priced at ₹7,999. It will be available in Chalk and Charcoal colours and will be up for sale at Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, with more to come later.

The new Nest Hub’s speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio, and has 50 per cent more bass than the original Nest Hub, Google said. It comes with an additional mic.

The device supports audio services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. It can also play movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium. It supports multi-room control making it possible to dynamically group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices – such as speakers, Smart Displays, Chromecasts – directly on the Nest Hub.

“Nest Hub is a convenient place to control your smart home – it works with hundreds of compatible devices,” Google said.

“Nest Hub will work with the new connectivity standard – Matter – being created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, making it even simpler to control a connected home,” it added.

In terms of privacy, the Nest Hub does not include a camera. Further, the microphone can be turned off by sliding the hardware switch on the back of the device (an orange light indicates it has been disabled).

“By default, the user’s audio recordings are not retained, and they can delete all their recent activity by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week.” Guest Mode can be turned on with a simple voice command, so that the user’s Assistant activity won’t be saved to their Google account and personal results won’t be shown,” the tech giant further clarified.

The new Nest Hub comes with a floating glass display with no visible housing plastic on the front. When it isn’t being used, it will display a user’s best shots from Google Photos automatically, and the colours on the screen will adjust to the light in the room.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be available with a limited period launch offer- users can get a Nest Mini at ₹1 when purchasing Nest Hub 2nd Gen from Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. The offer will run until January 26, 2022 till stocks last and subject to terms and conditions, Google said.