Google has announced the expansion of its VPN access to all Google One members. The feature will also benefit users with the basic plan priced at $1.99 per month.

The tech giant said in a blog post that the VPN is rolling out to 22 countries across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices. VPN by Google One was earlier limited to only 2 TB and higher plans. 

“VPN by Google One adds more protection to your internet activity no matter what apps or browsers you use, shielding it from hackers or network operators by masking your IP address,” Google said.

The tech giant will also introduce a new dark web report for users in the US to monitor their personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and social security number.

