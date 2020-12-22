Google partners with Sheroes to scale accelerator program for rural women entrepreneurs

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google has partnered with Sheroes to scale its accelerator program for women entrepreneurs to 500 rural women in India.
The tech giant had launched a pilot for an accelerator program last year for 10 women entrepreneurs in rural India across its Internet Saathi network.
The programme was centreed around helping women entrepreneurs solve basic business issues such as customer acquisition, selling and marketing, digital presence, management and self confidence.
Also read: Why is the funding scenario dismal for women entrepreneurs in India?
“What we learnt from that programme is that women are eager to learn and adapt fast if given an opportunity and they need equity to grow,” Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing, India and South-East Asia, Google, wrote in a blog post.
“Within three months, we saw a rise in confidence among the participants and the women went back and applied the learning to their businesses. 80 per cent of them started working on their digital presence and one of the participants had a working website within months,” Chadha added.
It has now partnered with Sheroes to further scale this program to 500 rural women entrepreneurs.
“We have now joined hands with Sheroes to scale this to 500 rural women entrepreneurs by connecting them with experts, urban women entrepreneurs in the same or adjacent industries and enabling access to the right resources, guidance and mentorship over a six-month period,” Chadha wrote.
Also read: Covid-19-led crisis leading the way to ‘feminisation’ of agriculture in Maharashtra
“Women-led micro-businesses are triggering economic independence and jobs, and we are extremely excited to partner with Google Internet Saathi programme to launch the Internet Saathi Accelerator. Hosted completely online, the program leverages the power of the internet to support ambitious rural women micropreneurs. We look forward to scaling support for women entrepreneurs across the country,” Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO, Sheroes, said.
The Internet Saathi programme was launched in 2015 in collaboration with Tata Trusts to bring “basic digital literacy skills” to women in Indian villages and have them become informal teachers for other women in their communities.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...