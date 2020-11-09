Google Pay’s new app icon is meant to reflect ‘evolution’ of the product: Google Pay exec

Google has started to roll out a new multi-coloured icon for its Google Pay (Tez) app in India. Users last week took to social media, posting pictures of the a new logo and splash screen for the Google App in India.

First reported by 9to5Google, the new logo replaced Google’s original branding, the letter “G” next to the word “Pay”.

Google Pay executive, Caesar Sengupta, addressed the changes on Twitter, stating that the new app icon was meant to reflect the ‘evolution’ of the digital payments system and the app.

“As some of you have noticed, we are rolling out a new icon for @GooglePayIndia. Icons, like products, need to evolve,” tweeted Sengupta.

“GPay today is a lot more full-featured than when we launched Tez. You can pay each other, the vegetable seller, pay bills, trade stock and even "virtually" travel around India. We recently enabled NFC payments with credit cards, introduced the ACE credit card with Axis Bank and there are more coming. For many in India today, GPay is effectively a replacement for the physical wallet and everything in it - cash, bills, cards, tickets, etc,” he wrote.

“The new icon is meant to reflect this and how we see the world of digital payments evolve in partnership with the Indian ecosystem,” Sengupta added.

Google in September also received a Flutter rewrite, which will serve as the basis of the app’s expansion moving forward.