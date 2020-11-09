Google Pay’s new app icon is meant to reflect ‘evolution’ of the product: Google Pay exec

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Google has started to roll out a new multi-coloured icon for its Google Pay (Tez) app in India. Users last week took to social media, posting pictures of the a new logo and splash screen for the Google App in India.
First reported by 9to5Google, the new logo replaced Google’s original branding, the letter “G” next to the word “Pay”.
Google Pay executive, Caesar Sengupta, addressed the changes on Twitter, stating that the new app icon was meant to reflect the ‘evolution’ of the digital payments system and the app.
“As some of you have noticed, we are rolling out a new icon for @GooglePayIndia. Icons, like products, need to evolve,” tweeted Sengupta.
“GPay today is a lot more full-featured than when we launched Tez. You can pay each other, the vegetable seller, pay bills, trade stock and even "virtually" travel around India. We recently enabled NFC payments with credit cards, introduced the ACE credit card with Axis Bank and there are more coming. For many in India today, GPay is effectively a replacement for the physical wallet and everything in it - cash, bills, cards, tickets, etc,” he wrote.
“The new icon is meant to reflect this and how we see the world of digital payments evolve in partnership with the Indian ecosystem,” Sengupta added.
Google in September also received a Flutter rewrite, which will serve as the basis of the app’s expansion moving forward.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...