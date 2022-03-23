Google Photos is getting a redesign

Google announced modifications to its Photos app for mobile devices. It will roll out an updated library tab and sharing tab, besides features to manage and edit screenshots .

The library tab layout is being updated to show a grid or list view of albums stored in the Photos app. “Below the album grid, we are also adding a new import photos section alongside Locked Folder, utilities, archive, and trash to copy photos from other services, digitize photos or move photos from a camera,” Google said in a statement. The features are expected to help users sort and filter photos and videos at ease.

Google has created sections in its sharing tab for sharing photos with a partner, shared albums, and conversations. The update will first be available on Android this week, and iOS users will get it shortly after.

Google Photos will also offer access to screenshots saved on the mobile device. Users can tap on a new shortcut at the top of the main photo grid to go directly to their screenshots. Android users will be able to copy text, crop, or use Google Lens when viewing a screenshot.