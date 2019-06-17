Google Photos to no longer auto sync with Google Drive from July 10

How about a ‘cool roof’ to keep the heat away?
Google is making a significant change in the way you store photos in Google ‘Photos’ and ‘Drive’ from July 10.
New photos and videos uploaded from ‘Drive’ will not automatically reflect in ‘Photos’. Similarly, new photos and videos in Photos will not be added to the Photos folder in Drive. Deleting photos in one service will not delete them in the other as it happens currently.The change is also important because it will have a bearing in ones Google storage quota . It could fill up your google storage space much faster.
“Photos and videos you delete in Drive will not be removed from Photos. Similarly, items you delete in Photos will not be removed from Drive. This change is designed to help prevent accidental deletion of items across products,” Dan Schlosser and Jason Gupta, Product Managers of Google Drive and Google Photos respectively, said in a jointly authored blog post recently.
“Once copied, these items are not connected between the two products. Since photos and videos will no longer sync across both products, items copied in Original Quality will count towards your storage quota in both Drive and Photos,” they said in the blog post.
They said the company received feedback from the users saying the connection between the two services are confusing. Also, it left scope for loss of data following accidental deletion of photos.
Google will introduce a new feature called ‘Upload from Drive’ that lets users manually choose photos and videos from Drive to import into Photos.
The changes, they said, are meant to make the photo-video sharing simpler.
The move, however, will not effect the photos or videos stored in the two services before the change takes place on July 10.
“Your existing photos and videos will stay in Google Drive and Google Photos.Any photos or videos from Drive in Photos that you have uploaded prior to this change will remain in Photos. If you have a “Google Photos” folder in Drive, it will remain in Drive, but will no longer update automatically,” they clarified.
All the items that were synced before July 10 will not take up extra storage space. After the change, if the users use ‘Backup & Sync’ option to upload photos and videos to Drive and Photos, they will not take up duplicate storage space.
“If you delete one copy, the other will continue to take up storage space. If you manually upload a photo or video from Drive to photos.google.com, it will take up storage space in both places,” they added.
