Google is working on a UPI soundbox for Google Pay in India that will alert merchants about the credit of digital payments. The Soundpods are being built by Amazon-backed ToneTag, as per the report. The company has reportedly branded them as ‘Soundpod by Google Pay’ and is currently distributed as an experiment to some sellers in North India, including Delhi.

A Google spokesperson stated, “We are experimenting with several different solutions to make digital payments more convenient and intuitive for users and merchants.” The ‘Soundpod by Google Pay’ is accompanied by a QR code of a merchant linked with their Google Pay for business account.

TechCrunch reported that the device features an inbuilt speaker that announces payment confirmations in different languages. It also includes a small LCD panel that shows the payment amount, battery and network status.

However, these soundboxes do not support NFC payments as tap-and-pay is not a preferred mode of transaction in the country, and low-end smartphones do not have integrated NFC hardware, TechCrunch reported.

